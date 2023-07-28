What We’re Tracking

Heat wave continues

Minor temperatures changes each day

No major relief from the heat

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area.

Temperatures will be very warm early, but with abundant sunshine, it will turn out to be another very hot day on Friday. Temperatures will be around the lower to middle 100s for the afternoon with maybe a few passing clouds at times. Afternoon heat index will once again top out in the 105° to 110° range.

A weak cold front slides through Saturday giving us a shift in the wind and a slight drop in temperature. However, slightly higher humidity may move back in later in the weekend, essentially canceling out any benefit of slightly lower air temperatures. No matter how you look at it, the heat doesn’t let up much throughout the next few days.

The heat continues into next week, as well. Highs will be commonly above 100° through at the least the middle of the week and perhaps beyond as no major cool down is expected in the next week or so. Rain chances are fairly limited, but possibly a few showers or storms late Saturday or early Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller