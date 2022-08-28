What We’re Tracking:

Warm, humid night

Isolated rain chance Monday

Warm week, cooler nights ahead

Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances appear to make their way back into the forecast by late tonight – more so into early Monday morning. This is more of a conditional chance though and models aren’t in the best agreement yet, but it’s something to keep in mind. We’ll hold on to the slight chance for isolated rain, but only around a 30% chance as lows fall only to near 70°

For the final week of August, it appears that our temperatures will moderate ever so slightly with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Things dry out for the second half of the week as our temperatures become quite average for this time of year.

With more tolerable humidity levels back for the majority of the week, look for cooler nights with lows much of the week ahead in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller