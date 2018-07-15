Isolated rain chances for some, better storm chances midweek

Some patchy areas of fog has developed in spots this morning, but that should entirely thin out by mid-morning.

Otherwise, more sunshine is expected throughout the course of the day today compared to yesterday. That will make for a hotter day overall, with high temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. However, heat index values could still get into the upper 90s to near 100° at times due to the humid to muggy air that will still be in place.

All of today may not be entirely dry for all of Northeast Kansas though. There is the slight chance of a few spotty showers to pop up late this morning, closing in on noon. A slightly better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms develops during the afternoon into the early evening. Best chance of seeing any thunderstorms will be for spots along I-70 and to the south. The threat of severe weather is low, but any stronger storms could still muster up heavy rain and gusty winds at times.

By tonight, mainly dry conditions move in as temperatures bottom out in the 60s and low 70s. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

The humidity will slowly but surely start to fall back as Monday progresses, leading into noticeably drier air in place for Tuesday.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon into the evening. Better chances for scattered showers and storms rumble in midweek, with the potential for stronger storms on Wednesday.

It won't be quite as toasty during the course of this week. High temperatures aren't expected to get into the triple digits, but rather highs will max out in the 80s and 90s through the next several days.