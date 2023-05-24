What We’re Tracking

Scattered storms clear out tonight

Additional pop-up showers possible Thursday

Pleasantly warm for Memorial Day weekend

After showers clear out early, we’ll be left with a mostly clear sky tonight. Light wind and clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall back into the middle to upper 50s across the region by early Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday appears to be a bit of a repeat with perhaps a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms, however, the chances shift slightly westward. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs expected in the lower 80s.

Temperatures will be pretty close to our seasonal averages leading into Memorial Day weekend. We can expect highs in the lower 80s through the weekend, and maybe a bit warmer weather for Memorial Day itself with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller