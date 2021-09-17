Isolated rain chances today with a warm weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain chances today

Warming up this weekend

Potent front possible early next week

A nearby front will make its way into portions of the viewing area today giving us some scattered chances for showers and perhaps a brief storm or two. This system isn’t quite as strong as the one we’re watching for next week, but keep an umbrella close by just in case. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s.

This weekend, temperatures look to stay near normal for this time of year as we head further into September. Mostly sunny skies will be present with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s making for great weather to get outside.

Looking ahead into next week, models are starting to indicate we just might see our first wave of cooler fall air with the passage of a strong cold front late Monday afternoon. Rain chances look to pick up as that front moves through, and give us our best chance for showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. Highs by midweek could be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush