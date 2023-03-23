What We’re Tracking

Several rain chances ahead

Cool to mild weather through the weekend

Turning briefly cooler for next week

Tonight, isolated showers may develop across portions of the viewing area but mostly after midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a bit of a wind chill in the region through about sunrise.

Rain chances will be off and on throughout our Friday morning and afternoon but we’re not expecting a total wash out. Winds will be fairly breezy out of the north with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloud cover will also linger in the area for the next couple of days.

Heading into the weekend, highs will generally be in the 50s – a bit cooler than average for late March. We’ll keep an eye on the next system which could bring showers to the area by late Sunday into Monday of next week, and we may see that linger into early Tuesday with a push of cooler air expected.

Highs by Tuesday could, briefly, dip into the 40s before mid 60s return with breezy conditions for the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor