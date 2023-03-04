What We’re Tracking

Isolated showers early

Pleasant Saturday afternoon

Winds pick up Sunday

Clouds have filtered back into the area with a few showers starting to roll through. Nothing substantial is expected with this precipitation though as it will be light and moving pretty quickly.

We’ll start to clear out later today seeing sunshine return and highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for the afternoon.

Heading into Sunday, winds will likely become a bigger issue. Strong winds out of the south at 20-25 mph can be expected with gusts near 40 mph possible. As annoying as the wind can be – it does signal a very pleasant warm up with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s.

We stay mild through the first part of next week, but it does appear that our pattern stays relatively active. Our next chance for precipitation comes into by midweek as cooler weather builds back in just ahead of Spring Break for most area schools.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez