What We’re Tracking

Storms late Friday

Pleasant weekend ahead

Heating back up next week

We’ve held on to dry conditions through the night as cloud cover starts to build in early on. Temperatures are in the 60s and it’s possible we see a few isolated showers through the morning as systems pass just to our north and south of us.

A few more isolated showers/storms could redevelop later in the afternoon and evening lingering otherwise our best chance will be late tonight into very early Saturday morning. Rain should be out before daybreak tomorrow and temperatures for the afternoon look a tad bit warmer, likely climbing into the low to middle 80s.

We’ll hold on to a slight chance for an isolated shower or two over the next few days, but we’ll see quite a bit of dry time across the area as rain chances look limited. The driest period for us over then next week will most likely be Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures begin to warm as we begin to dry things out a bit early next week. By Sunday, we’ll be able to make it closer to 90°, and we could be approaching the mid 90s again as soon as Tuesday.

The hottest day of the week looks to be next Wednesday when our heat index values could send us over 100° during the afternoon before a front tries to make it’s way through. Storm chances increase a bit for Thursday with the passage of the front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez