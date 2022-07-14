What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain tonight

Hot & Humid Friday

Rain early Sunday

Partly cloudy skies will remain through the night as a few isolated showers may develop very early Friday. Most will miss out on the rain as temperatures drop into the middle 70s.

Highs Friday and Saturday stay in the mid to upper 90s with a continued south breeze. Gusts will be as high as 20 mph. Humidity will make the afternoons feel like upper 90s and low 100s.

Clouds will start to filter back in by Saturday before our next chance for rain and potential thunderstorms arrives. Northeastern counties may see the most with storms rolling through just after midnight. Most remain dry during the day with highs only dropping a few degrees in the lower to middle 90s.

Through next week, the heat builds even more with some of our hottest temperatures of the season. Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Rain chances appear slim to none as of right now.

Looking ahead to late next week and into next weekend, we may get a better chance for rain on Friday with the heat quickly returning by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez