What We’re Tracking

Storm chance this evening

Near average Monday

Heating back up midweek

A few clouds are out there this morning with temperatures in the 60s and even some remaining in the lower 70s. We should see sunshine early on but hold on to a chance for a few isolated showers throughout the day before we see a better chance for storms this evening.

The timing looks to mostly be shortly before sunset and some storms could be stronger to severe. If we manage to see storms earlier, this allows less time for the atmosphere to become unstable so storms would be weaker.

The beginning portions of next week have a cooler start with temperatures for Monday in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are also monitoring a possible chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is when heat really starts to settle in with highs in the upper 90s to even some possible triple digits. As we go on later into the week, temperatures gradually cool down from this peak. By the weekend, temperatures will be back into the upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez