What We’re Tracking

Isolated rain chance late

Gradual warming trend

Better rain chances return late week

Most should hold on to clear skies through the night as temperatures drop back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There is a slight chance for a couple isolated showers or storms for our far western counties later this evening. Many, if not all, locations should remain dry into early Wednesday.

Warmer air moves into the area for last half of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s Wednesday and some lowers 90s by the weekend. We should see mostly sunny conditions and a return of a light southerly breeze.

A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours on Wednesday, as well, in the heat of the day. The best chance for storms, though, appears to be Thursday night and into Friday, and as a more unsettled pattern takes hold, storm chances continue off and on through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez