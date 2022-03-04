What We’re Tracking:

Warm & windy Saturday

Scattered showers by the weekend

Cool again next week

Tonight stays mild with that strong southerly wind and cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to only dip into the middle 50s.

Winds will continue out of the south for Saturday as temperatures stay in the middle 70s to start out the weekend before we cool things down,

There is a slight chance for some showers over the weekend. Isolated rain and some drizzle are possible Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers late Sunday for points south and east. The rain will cool us down into the 50s to close out the weekend and 40s to start early next week.

There does look to be a chance that we could have a few snow showers around through early Monday morning. If we get cold enough, there is a chance for some wintry precipitation.

Throughout most of the upcoming work week, expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s and another chance for some wintry precipitation by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez