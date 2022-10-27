What We’re Tracking:

A bit breezy tonight

Isolated rain possible

Pleasant and dry for Halloween

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a chance for isolated rain showers to move through the viewing area. Our northern and western counties will see the best chance for precipitation, but areas out east will still have a small window of opportunity mostly after midnight.

Breezy conditions will wrap up as early Friday morning approaches; overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 40s. Jackets will be recommended for the morning hours but may not be as necessary during the late afternoon where highs will be in the middle 60s.

Dry weather returns to the upcoming weekend as pleasantly cool fall weather sticks around through Sunday. High temperatures during this time will be in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We may see passing areas of clouds Saturday and Sunday, but it looks to clear out for a dry Halloween on Monday. Temperatures also increase for Monday and Tuesday, close to 70° with overnight lows in the middle 40s. That’ll put evening temperatures on Monday in the upper 50s-low 60s for trick-or-treaters!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush