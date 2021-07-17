Isolated showers and a few storms to finish out the day, dry conditions overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms through sunset

Mostly dry conditions Sunday

Near normal temperatures ahead

A few isolated showers and storms will remain in the area through late afternoon but will begin to clear out around sunset this evening. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 70s can be expected tonight with plenty of moisture in the area still making things feel rather humid.

Mostly dry conditions will take us through tonight and into Sunday morning before another day of a few hit or miss showers will be possible. The vast majority of the day will be dry though with not everyone seeing precipitation. A few isolated storms may move through as well. Temperatures for tomorrow afternoon will stay below average in the middle to upper 80s with more cloud cover present.

Temperatures are expected to warm up for the upcoming work week and will be near average for this time of year. By mid week, not only do we dry out but we’ll see a lot more sunshine with highs climbing through the 80s and into the middle 90s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com