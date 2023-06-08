What We’re Tracking

Isolated storms late

Better rain chance by late Saturday

Cooler early next week

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the first half of our Thursday. More cloud cover may filter in later this afternoon as our isolated rain/storm chances look to make a return. Temperatures should continue to stay mild in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday, our pattern looks to reset for another chance for scattered storms with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Finally, there appears to be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the weekend. Our highest chance for rain as of now remains to be late Saturday with cooler temperatures on the way by Sunday as another cold front moves through.

The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez