Isolated showers early Friday as humidity continues to build in

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers early

Warmer weather returns

Humidity builds back in

A slightly better chance for storms moves in overnight tonight as temperatures remain mild near 70°. Most of the showers and thunderstorms look to move through after midnight into early tomorrow morning.

We’ve had a nice break from the humidity but it looks to return this weekend building in through Sunday. Friday afternoon will remain mild with upper 80s and lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Through the weekend we’ll continue to see partly cloudy days and isolated thunderstorm chances at night. Temperatures will climb into the 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with the heat index peaking out near 100° each day as the more typical August weather makes a return.

Looking further ahead into next week, humidity looks to stick around but temperatures may back off just a bit.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

