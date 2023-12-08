Winds relax a bit through the day today and switch towards the north and east. Highs should still be mild though, but a little cooler than yesterday, as we make it into the upper 50s. A few showers should develop in our southeastern counties, but the rain chance looks meager at best. It is quite possible that many areas will see no precipitation as this system passes us by, especially to the north and west.

Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s. It’ll also be blustery during this time, too, with wind gusts around 30mph. Most of Saturday will feature wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

We’ll keep the cooler air around through the start of next week, but it should be pretty seasonal with temperatures in the mid 40s in the afternoons and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Conditions remain mostly dry through the week, too, until our next system potentially arrives late in the week.