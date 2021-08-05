Isolated showers possible today before heat wave kicks off tomorrow

We’ll have a slight chance for a few scattered showers or storms today. Most locations will stay dry, but some of us may get lucky and see some rain. Otherwise, temperatures will make it into the mid-upper 80s today.

With a return of more of a southerly wind, both temperatures and humidity levels will begin to rise starting tomorrow. We will see highs in the lower 90s, but we should be feeling a few degrees warmer than that with our increased humidity.

By the time we get to the weekend we’ll see middle to upper 90s returning to the area with heat indices over 100°. We could see another chance of showers and storms late Saturday, as well. After that, rain chances become less likely, and the heat looks to continue at least through the end of next week.