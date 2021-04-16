Isolated showers tonight, cooler weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Rain winds down

Clouds hang around tomorrow

Cool, dry weekend

Scattered rain showers will become more isolated through the evening and overnight hours but there could still be a few random pop up showers during the daytime Saturday. Overnight lows tonight will dip down into the lower 40s with upper 30s mixing in.

Clouds will hang around into early Saturday with colder temperatures sticking around as well. Afternoon highs will warm up into the middle 50s as our skies slowly clear up.

Temperatures will climb late in the weekend and into Monday, when highs will be back in the 60s just before our next cold front sweeps through late Monday night, turning it cooler again for Tuesday. This time, the showers Monday night or early Tuesday could be a mix of rain or snow briefly before we clear back out.

By mid week, we start to return to more seasonable levels with highs in the lower to middle 60s and more sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

