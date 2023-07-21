What We’re Tracking

Isolated storm chance tomorrow

Quiet pattern moves in

Heat wave on the way

A mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower 60s before tomorrow we see temperatures return to the 90s. We are watching a chance for isolated storms to develop. These storms will be few and far between. These storms could try to hang on through early Sunday morning, but Sunday looks to remain mostly dry.

The high pressure system off towards our southwest begins to make its way into the area by Monday bringing in dry conditions and more heat. Temperatures return to the upper 90s. We’ll most likely see air temperatures at or above 100° by Tuesday, and the pattern doesn’t look to change all that much even as we approach the last days of July.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard