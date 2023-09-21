What We’re Tracking

Isolated storms this evening

Storm chances increase for early in the weekend

Cooler next week

We have a chance for isolated storms this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be warmer than normal in the overnight hours. Overnight lows should dip into the lower to middle 60s with the slight chance for showers and a few more clouds.

That chance for storms could linger into the morning hours of Friday, too. Highs tomorrow should be slightly cooler because of that, but we may still make it into the low to mid 80s. We hang on to a chance of spotty showers through out the day as well.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains into Saturday. The greater chance for storms this week looks to be for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday for the eastern half of the area before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday. There’s the potential for some strong to severe storms Saturday evening with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats.

Once we clear things out on Sunday, the end of the weekend and start of next week looks quite pleasant. We should have mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs near 80° and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard