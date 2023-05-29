What We’re Tracking

Isolated storm chances

Rather warm week ahead

Increasing humidity levels

Tonight, a fairly low chance for showers and storms is there, but we will primarily be left with partly cloudy skies through the night. Lows may end up being pretty mild with a few clouds and a slight uptick in humidity with lows in the lower 60s.

Overall, a more unsettled pattern sets up with periodic storm chances in the week ahead. Most of the chances will be tied to our daytime heating, so the rounds of storms will be occasional with much of the daytime hours through midweek being dry. However, make plans knowing that a few hit-or-miss showers and storms will be scattered about the area each day.

Highs will start to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with increasing humidity toward the end of the week and into the weekend. It also looks like there may be better chances for more widespread showers and storms on Friday, but that should drop back to few and far between chances by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller