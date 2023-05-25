Today appears to be a bit of a repeat of yesterday with perhaps a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms, however, the chances shift slightly westward. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs expected in the lower 80s.

Temperatures will be pretty close to our seasonal averages leading into Memorial Day weekend. We can expect highs in the lower 80s through the weekend, and maybe a bit warmer weather for Memorial Day itself with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!