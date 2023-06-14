After some morning storms, we’ll see a bit of a break today before isolated storms try and redevelop later this afternoon. Many spots should stay dry, but if you happen to get underneath one of the storms, there could be locally heavy rainfall associated with them.

Warmer air begins to build in today, and you’ll notice a bit more humidity in the air too. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today and the warmth lasts through the weekend and the start of next week with some low 90s possible, too.

The best chance for storms this week appears to be Thursday night and into Friday, and then again Saturday night into Sunday. Humidity continues to build in, as well, through the weekend. By the start of next week, we’ll likely be feeling like the mid 90s at least.