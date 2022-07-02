What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers / storms

Very warm 4th of July

Heat builds in quickly

Isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be possible during the evening hours of tonight, any storms that do develop will likely be short lived. Cloud cover sticks around through tonight with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 70s. Dewpoints will also be in the lower 70s though setting the stage for potential fog after midnight.

Sunday morning will start off in the lower 70s with a light breeze and patchy fog in the area. Highs for the afternoon will make it into the lower 90s with another stray chance for isolated showers and storms. Partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

After the weekend rain chances, the heat really starts to build in for next week. High temperatures beginning Monday will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be an issue as moisture becomes much more abundant. Many spots, through midweek at least, will feel like the lower 100s. The good news is that the 4th of July appears to have a dry forecast for the evening!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush