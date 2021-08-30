Isolated storms early Tuesday, otherwise continued warm

What We’re Tracking:

Storms late tonight/early Tuesday

A little cooler through midweek

Heating up again by the weekend

Later tonight and into Tuesday morning looks to be one of the only chances for rain this week. A complex of storms is expected to develop to our north and could drop our way out of Nebraska late tonight, then exit through the morning hours. Overnight temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tuesday morning showers and storms could put out a cooler gust of wind that lingers through a large part of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s with breezes from the east. After any storms move through, a partly cloudy sky is expected by afternoon.

While temperatures remain near to slightly above average for the week ahead, we should see a lowering in the humidity level for several days this week. We do see a slight warming trend, as well. Temperatures by late week and toward the weekend should top out with highs in the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller