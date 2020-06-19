Isolated storms possible again tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated Storms tonight

Mostly dry with a few spotty showers Saturday

More storm chances Sunday into Monday

Isolated storms are possible throughout the rest of the evening into early tomorrow morning. We may actually manage to stay dry throughout much of the daytime Saturday but we can’t rule out and isolated shower or two that may try and pop up. Afternoon highs for the day warm up a bit more into the middle 80s.

With Father’s Day being Sunday, Dads may have to some evening storms. That rain could linger into Monday as well with highs even warmer in the upper 80s.

Lingering showers Monday will continue to be associated with a front that slides on through again. Depending on the timing of that front, temperatures may struggle to get out of the 70s and 80s. If it comes through a lot later in the day, we may still manage to make it up to 90°.

We’ll stay slightly cooler through the middle part of the week and dry before more storm chances look to return by the following weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez