Sunny Saturday before a few evening storms

Heating up Sunday

Much hotter throughout next week

Mostly sunny weather for much of the day Saturday ahead of a disturbance that moves our way into the evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region today. We are watching a chance for isolated storms to develop after 4 or 5pm. These storms will be hit or miss in nature, but should be moving through primarily in the evening before quickly moving off to the southeast.

The high pressure system off towards our southwest begins to make its way into the area by Sunday and Monday bringing in dry conditions and more heat. Temperatures return to the middle 90s Sunday and then upper 90s by Monday. We’ll most likely see air temperatures at or above 100° starting Tuesday, and the pattern doesn’t look to change all that much even as we approach the last days of July.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month for our first significant longer-duration heat wave of the summer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller