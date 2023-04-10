Isolated Rain and storm chances will linger through most of Monday morning and into the afternoon hours for mainly the eastern half of the area. Highs for the day will reach the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Through midweek, we’ll see a warm and breezy stretch of weather. Conditions will remain dry and sunny with highs Tuesday through Thursday in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be gusting out of the south around 25-35 mph during this time. Overnight lows each night will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, but as the night progresses, more showery activity is expected. We’ll be a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs over the weekend expected to be in the mid 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s.