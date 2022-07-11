What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for a few storms tonight

Brief break from heat on Tuesday

Mostly dry and warming back up

A weak and fairly unimpressive cold front is currently making its way through the viewing area. This front will bring a few clouds to the region this evening as well as provide just a slight chance for isolated storms. Overall though we’re not expecting much from this front – if anything at all.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. After midnight, a chance for some overnight raindrops will occur but these showers are expected to be quick and fairly light heading into sunrise on Tuesday.

Behind the front, we’ll cool down just a bit with highs in the middle to upper 80s for Tuesday and humidity dropping briefly as well. The slight cool down doesn’t last long though as temperatures start to warm back up for the beginning of this week into the lower 90s. Temperatures for this weekend are setting up for the upper 90s with lots of sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush