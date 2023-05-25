What We’re Tracking

Isolated storms wrap up this evening

Pleasantly warm for Memorial Day weekend

Hit-or-miss storm chances early next week

A few isolated storms will continue to move across the area this evening leading to brief heavy rainfall and perhaps some thunder. Activity should wrap up around sunset though. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

For Friday, models are continuing to hint at a few chances for some raindrops across portions of the viewing area. We’ll have less energy to work with though so thunderstorm chances will be more limited. Highs for the afternoon will make their way into the lower 80s.

Temperatures will be pretty close to our seasonal averages leading into Memorial Day weekend. We can expect highs in the lower 80s through the weekend, and maybe a bit warmer weather for Memorial Day itself with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!

The isolated storm chances continue through early next week as temperatures gradually warm. By the middle of next week, we should see temperatures back in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush