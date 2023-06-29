What We’re Tracking

Very hot and humid again Thursday

Storms possible by the weekend

Cooler by Saturday

**HEAT ADVISORY** – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 1:00pm – 9:00pm Thursday.

We’re very warm this morning with most in the upper 70s and some spots still in the lower 80s. A few isolated showers and storms have developed for our northern counties. Biggest associations are lightning and some very brief heavy downpours. Most of the rain should move out shortly after daybreak as we heat things up yet again.

We’ll have a few more clouds to work with today but still hot and humid for our Thursday. Afternoon highs may be a degree or two warmer than yesterday and heat index values for those south and east still feeling like 105° to 108°.

Because of that, the National Weather Service has extended our heat advisory through 9:00 p.m. tonight for parts of the area. Take it easy if you have to be outside for extended periods of time, and stay hydrated!

Friday still looks hot pushing close to 100°, but we’ll be watching for the arrival of our next storm system by that point. Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and a cool front moves in with that as well. This drops our temperatures down into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend.

These temperatures could try to last all the way until the Fourth of July! Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a few storms by Monday and even Tuesday evening. So, keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez