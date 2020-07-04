Isolated storms through this evening, hot weather continues

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms possible through this evening

Hot for the next several days

Isolated afternoon storms possible through Tuesday

Isolated storms are possible before sunset today, but should decrease after the sun goes down. That’ll leave just a few clouds around for fireworks viewing, and it should end up being warm and dry! Temperatures fall back a bit tonight, dropping close to 70° for much of the area, and fairly humid air sticks around.

We’ll have a very similar forecast for the end of your holiday weekend, too. Isolated afternoon storms are possible again tomorrow, and temperatures should make it into the lower 90s. Heat index values should be in the mid-upper 90s.

Unfortunately, the heat continues to build in as we head into the middle of next week. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s with a breezy south wind by Wednesday. That heat should last for several days once it settles in to the area. As the heat builds in, the chance for a few isolated storms will decrease. Just a head’s up, we could be flirting with the 100° mark for the first time as we get closer to next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

