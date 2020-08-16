Isolated storms tonight before a long stretch of dry weather

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms tonight, mainly northwest

More sunshine ahead of us

Pleasantly warm summer week ahead

For tonight, we’ll keep an eye on clusters of showers and storms in Nebraska that could hold together and drop into portions of our viewing area during the evening and tonight. The best chance will be over the northern and northwestern counties, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Low temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 60s.

Monday stays dry with a few clouds but temperatures may only get into the middle 80s for the afternoon high. Another push of drier air moves in late in the day and sets the stage for another cool night. Low temperatures early Tuesday will dip into the upper 50s.

For this upcoming work week, we enter a relatively quiet weather pattern as overnight lows will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s and highs stay below average in the middle 80s, eventually climbing into the upper 80s late in the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

