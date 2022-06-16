What We’re Tracking:

A few storms possible this evening

Warming back up

More high heat and humidity expected through next week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM.

There could be a complex of storms that tries to make its way into the area later this evening and overnight, but that’s another fairly slim chance, and most locations should remain dry. The best chance to see this would be north of 1-70.

Besides the slight chance for rain, skies will remain mostly clear and winds staying light out of the south with temperatures in the lower 70s. Humidity will stick around throughout the night.

Highs look to make it into the mid to upper 90s again tomorrow, and the forecast looks to remain quite similar. High humidity will make it feel like the low 100s again with light winds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the heat and humidity continue with middle to upper 90s, and the humidity causing it to feel like the triple digits as the first day of summer approaches. 90s and even a few 100s look to hang on through most of next week, as well.

By the middle of next week, we may begin to see a bit more in terms of rain chances. That may cool us down slightly, but there’s indication that we warm right back up behind the rain chance.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez