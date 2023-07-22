What We’re Tracking

Strong storms through the evening

Heating up Sunday

Much hotter throughout next week

Strong to severe storms will move through the area throughout the evening.. Many of these will be hit or miss nature. Clay, Cloud, Dickson, Geary, Morris, Riley, and Washington counties are all under a severe thunderstorm watch through 11:00 PM tonight. After this rain chance, we become pretty quiet as of rain.

The high pressure system off towards our southwest begins to make its way into the area by Sunday and Monday bringing in dry conditions and more heat. Temperatures return to the middle 90s Sunday and then upper 90s by Monday. We’ll most likely see air temperatures at or above 100° starting Tuesday, and the pattern doesn’t look to change all that much even as we approach the last days of July.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month for our first significant longer-duration heat wave of the summer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard