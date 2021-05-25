Isolated strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Most of today should be dry, and we may even see a few peeks of sunshine, as well. If we see more cloud cover this morning with spotty showers, that will decrease our chance for severe weather this afternoon.

If we’re able to get some sun, there’s a chance a few strong to severe storms could develop later this afternoon and evening. The main threats would be larger hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

The forecast for tonight will, unfortunately, feature mostly cloudy skies – bad news for viewing the partial lunar eclipse. However, clouds should begin to decrease around daybreak Wednesday. Overnight lows, once again, drop into the mid 60s.

Believe it or not, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s! While a stray showers or storm will also be possible on Wednesday, our best set-up might end up being very late Wednesday night and into Thursday when a front finally pushes into the area to help focus shower and thunderstorm chances over us once again.