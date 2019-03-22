It stays dry today, but rain will impact our weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

​Spring began Wednesday afternoon at 4:58pm CDT and the weather couldn’t have been much better. Clearing took place by midday with the departing system and the high pressure area that gave us sunshine all day Thursday is still the dominate feature for just a little bit longer.

Today will be mostly sunny near Topeka and partly cloudy for our western counties. Wind may pick up slightly by late afternoon. Enjoy because it won’t be nearly a pretty this weekend.

Greater Topeka Friday...

​Highs: 61-65

​Wind: E/NE 5-15

A low pressure system that hit California in the midweek period is still gradually heading toward the nations’ midsection. Warmer air from Mexico is getting pulled north so temps should remain near or above normal for late March. Scattered showers may occur overnight Friday into daybreak Saturday.

Saturday should be occasionally rainy, but the greatest chance for moderate rain and thunder could be Saturday night and Sunday when most of the energy moves over northeast Kansas. Expect some broken clouds and possible thunderstorms from so much energy and instability lingering overhead.

There is a chance that showers linger into early Monday, otherwise we get gradual clearing with high temperatures in the 50s. We will start looking west again at that time for the next system to approach the Central Plains. Ahead of what may arrive next Thursday, temperatures should go through the 60s and into the 70s.

Have a good day and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George