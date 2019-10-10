It turns much cooler later today and you can expect cold wind Friday

It might feel like early winter from tonight through early Saturday

Expect additional rain and thunder early Thursday as a powerful storm system enters the Plains. Heavy snow will occur from the Rockies to western Nebraska and the Dakotas so travel is not advised in those areas.

It should be a bit wet, humid and mild with occasional showers and t’storms. Precipitation should ease and the wind will shift around midday to early afternoon. Temperatures could actually fall 20-25 degrees in just a few hours later today.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 68-72, then 49-55 by late afternoon

Wind: SE, then W/NW 15-30

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10PM Thursday to 10AM Friday for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Republic, Riley and Washington Counties.

This will be a potent front that will produce a dramatic change in pressure and temperature. If moisture lingers, there may be some brief wet snow or spots of light rain/snow mix across the northern counties into early Friday morning.

Clouds should decrease by midday Friday with a gusty north/northwest wind. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s, but it will feel like 30s all day. Bundle up for high school football games, and don’t forget the hot chocolate, blankets and gloves.

Frost on the pumpkin is possible early Saturday with numbers of 32 to 35 degrees. Highs might only be around 59-62 Saturday with mid 60s for Sunday. We will see lots of sunshine for Saturday through Monday as temps moderate through the period.

The outlook is for more clear and cool weather for the middle to end of next week which gets us through the middle of October.

Find a decent coat because you’ll need it very soon…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

