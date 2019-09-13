It will feel incredibly pleasant all day, but hot weather returns quickly

A touch of autumn today, but summer is far from over.

Thursday’s showers and thunderstorms occurred as a bigger system and associated front came across northeast Kansas. It was windy and humid with occasional heavy rain and some strong afternoon storms.

When the boundary pushed east, the drier air started filtering into the area and temperatures began dropping sharply overnight. Temperatures are about 20 degrees lower than this same time yesterday. Dew points are so much lower and that’s what you’ll truly notice today.

Expect a much cooler morning with some numbers around 55-59. Sunshine should last all day with some cloudiness to the east and south. We get a light west/northwest breeze at 5-15. It will be a terrific day for any outdoor work or play.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 80-83

Wind: W/NW 5-15

Friday night should be wonderful for high school football games or for a night on the town. Kickoff temps might be around 75, and there may be some 68-70 numbers by the 4th quarter.

The upcoming weekend could start with a spotty shower early Saturday morning, but it often hard for moisture to return so quickly. Southerly breezes will be stronger with partly cloudy conditions Saturday afternoon and mid 80s. We may get even more sun on Sunday, but it will certainly much warmer and more humid.

Summer won’t quit as we may see highs near 90 degrees through the middle of next week. Shower chances should be non-existent through that period, but there will be plenty of heat and humidity. Cooler weather should arrive toward Friday and Saturday.

It would be hard for a day to feel better than this…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

