It will feel more like late winter with colder air, wind, rain, mix or wet snow tonight and Saturday

Rain and thunderstorms have been scattered this week. Early Wednesday they were primarily south, and yesterday morning, much of it stayed across our northern counties.

We’ve had a spring-like temperature pattern since last weekend, but a cold snap is just beginning. We likely won’t see anything above 45-50 this weekend and it may not reach the 60-degree mark next week.

A stronger northwest wind brought cooler air to the region late yesterday and last night. Clouds will be prevalent today with breezes from the east/northeast. Scattered showers or light rain may develop to the west by late afternoon and evening.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 46-51

Wind: E/NE 10-20

Wind Chills: 35-40

Overnight Friday night and early Saturday will be cold and wet. The likely time for wintry mix is from midnight to 9am Saturday. I-70 may be a dividing line with wet snow north and cold rain south with a band of mix separating the two areas.

By midday or early afternoon, any precipitation may have stopped. It will feel very chilly with a temperature near 40 and a wind chill between 25-28. You must bundle up.

Clouds will linger Sunday with possible sprinkles and mid to upper 40s. It won’t be a very pleasant weekend. More showers are expected through the early to middle part of next week so it looks like our weather will be gloomy and damp until next Friday when it should turn sunny.

Prepare for a taste of wintry weather tonight and Saturday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



