It’s a shock after 70s Thursday, because we get 30s with cold wind today

A chilly weekend, then it gradually get warmer toward the middle of next week

Yesterday’s storms moved pretty quickly north and east. Rain totals were briefly heavy, but we avoided severe weather.

Mother Nature is playing a cruel joke and April Fools’ Day isn’t until Wednesday. To be well into the 70s one day and stuck in the 30s the next just isn’t fair. Strong wind is also an issue with gusts to near 50mph Thursday and still to near 35-45 at times overnight.

Spring officially began at 10:49 last night, but it’s all about late winter conditions today. Wind chills this morning are approaching single digits and low teens to the north. It’s a dramatic turn that lingers into early Saturday so bundle up.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 34-40

Wind: N/NW 20-35

Wind Chills: 8-18 early and 20-25 late

A hard freeze is expected tonight with a mostly clear sky and diminishing wind. Temps may start in the upper teens to low 20s on Saturday. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s with decent sunshine.

Clouds will gradually increase Saturday night and there could be periods of rain Sunday. Temperatures will still be very chilly. Showers likely return for Monday night and early Tuesday, and we get mild air with more sunshine for the first days of April. Hard to believe it’s almost a new month, huh?

Take care and I’ll see you again after taking some time off!

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com