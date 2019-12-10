Jack Frost visits today and Old Man Winter may visit the area Sunday into Monday

There is still a shot of light mix and light snow for Sunday into Monday

A strong cold front has made a big difference in how it feels. Wind was a problem yesterday as the drier air came surging into northeast Kansas. The combination of much cooler air and stronger breezes made for an unpleasant day.

Temperatures got progressively colder with each passing hour Monday, and after the wind diminished last night, the numbers starting dropping to frigid levels.

We start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper teens. We should be clear to mostly sunny early, but we may only be partly sunny by mid to late afternoon. Wind won’t be nearly as strong. However, breezes will be enough to make it more uncomfortable than it would be otherwise.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 35-40

Wind: NW 10-15

Wind Chills: 27-32

Temperatures will be at or a tad above normal for midweek with a clear to partly cloudy sky. We should get a decent bump in numbers late week which should help many forget how cold it feels now.

Rain or mixed rain/snow may develop late in the upcoming weekend. Saturday should be decent. Precipitation should start Sunday may even turn to light snow Sunday into Monday. If moisture will increase enough and temps get cold enough, spots may be left with an inch or two. Otherwise, it’s just occasional snow showers.



KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.



Cold air is settles in, but warmer days are ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com