Jacket weather before pleasant temperatures toward and through the weekend

Wind diminished yesterday before or near sunset, and temperatures turned much cooler. Some communities to the west and north of Topeka have a very slight chance for frost on the pumpkin just after sunrise.

The sky should remain mainly sunny with light wind and chilly numbers. The average high right now is 68 degrees, but much of northeast Kansas will get highs about 10 degrees below that mark.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 55-60

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday might be my “pick day of the week” because of lighter wind and highs near 70 with sunshine. Friday gets even warmer, but increasing moisture may lead to a shower or two by evening.

The probability of rain goes up slightly this weekend with scattered showers on Saturday…mainly before 10am. The possibility of rain and thunder returns late Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. Expect rainy periods into early Monday morning with cooler temperatures before pleasant conditions return into the middle of next week.



We will start looking farther out toward Halloween very soon so ghosts and goblins know how to prepare. Trick or Treaters really need dry conditions and mild temps.

This might be our coolest day for at least the next week to ten days…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

