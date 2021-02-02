January measures up as one of the warmest on record

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With one month of the year now behind us, a look back at the beginning of the year shows that this January stacked up as one of the more active on record.

A New Year’s Day storm system brought several inches of snow to northeastern Kansas with areas such as Manhattan and Concordia getting completely missed. Topeka saw a total of 7.6 inches of snow for the month which is nearly 3 inches above average.

As far as precipitation goes, the region saw a high impact system move through at the end of the month. This system would bring a full inch of rain to several spots. Total rainfall for Topeka was 2.32 inches at the end of January making it the 11th wettest on record.

That same system that brought such heavy rainfall to the area also brought some severe weather to for southeastern Kansas and just across the Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service in Wichita had to issue a very rare January tornado warning – something they haven’t had to do since at least 1986.

Temperatures were also a bit on the warmer side with the average for Topeka being 44 degrees. This is more than 4 degrees above average and would push this January into the 15th warmest on record. One of the main reasons the average was kept so high is because we didn’t see a true blast of arctic air. But that all changes, heading further into February.