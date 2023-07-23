What We’re Tracking

High pressure settles in

Low storm chances through Monday

Very hot & dry week ahead

Heat Advisory for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson until 9:00 PM

The jet stream begins to retreat towards the north which allows the high pressure system off towards our southwest move in and really settle in. This keeps our storm chances pretty low over the next couple. We could see very isolated showers and storms throughout the evening. There is also a chance for a few showers in the northeastern portions of the viewing Monday morning.

Other than this, our weather for most of the week will be primarily sunny but temperatures will be at or above 100° for the rest of the week. Even overnight lows are going to be pretty warm. Those temperatures look to still be in the middle to upper 70s.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month for our first significant longer-duration heat wave of the summer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard