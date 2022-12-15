TOPEKA (KSNT) – A year has passed since the powerful December storm and wildfires that caused widespread damage across the state, an enormous power outage and several deaths.

A mixture of high winds and dry conditions led to the destruction of farmland, homes and lives across Kansas last year, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Many Kansans today are still recovering. The conditions that led to those storms and fires still exist in 2022 and the KDA is urging Kansans to be cautious and alert during the winter season.

On Dec. 15, 2021, a line of storms blew across the Sunflower State and into Missouri, causing more than 200,000 Evergy customers to lose power in the highest power outage event in the company’s history. Both the wind speed and how slowly the storm moved across the state were cited as contributing factors for the damage caused to power lines.

However, the storm was only the beginning for some Kansans that December. In the western parts of the state, wildfires began burning across dozens of acres. Storm winds blew smoke across the eastern parts of the state, blanketing it in a haze. The wildfires were large enough to be seen via satellites from the National Weather Service.

The wildfires were blamed for the destruction of multiple buildings, the deaths of more than 1,000 cattle and several injuries across four counties in western Kansas. More than 1 million acres of land burned, according to the Kansas Department of Agricultures. Two men died as a result of injuries sustained from wildfires on Dec. 15.

Multiple car wrecks, including an eight-vehicle pile-up in Grant County, resulted in multiple injuries and three deaths, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. In total, there were 51 non-injury crashes, 20 injury crashes and two fatality crashes.

In the aftermath, recovery efforts from the KDA, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Office of the Governor and other groups helped repair the damage done.