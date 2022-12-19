TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter.

The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on Dec. 21, the first day of winter. Both frigid temperatures and snow are expected with this storm on Wednesday night and leading into Thursday.

Up to four inches of snow are expected in some areas by Thursday, according to the Adjutant General’s Department. Arctic air will accompany the storm with strong winds from the north and northwest. Some wind gusts are projected to be between 40 and 45 miles-per-hour. The strong winds may cause visibility issues due to blowing snow and can create life-threatening wind chills in the -40 to -50 degree range on Friday morning, according to the Adjutant General’s Department.

“Every year, Kansans must face the challenges of winter snowstorms,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The key to meeting those challenges is to be prepared. I urge all Kansans to remember the lessons learned from past storms and take measures to make sure their families are ready by making a home emergency kit and emergency plan.”

The Adjutant General’s Department encourages Kansas to invest in a home emergency kit. These typically include a battery-operated radio, flashlight and extra batteries, extra blankets and warm clothes, non-perishable food, high-energy snacks and drinking water for three days. More information on emergency kits can be found by clicking here. Kansans should also keep an emergency supply kit in their vehicles which includes jumper cables, flares or a reflective triangle, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, blanket, map and cat litter or sand for better tire traction.

The Adjutant General’s Department also encourages Kansans to avoid travel if possible. If you do travel, tell someone about your travel plans and make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas during extreme cold situations so you can stay warm if you become stranded. Make sure your phone is charged and that your vehicle’s emergency kit is up to date.

If you do become stranded in a winter storm, it is important not to panic, according to the Adjutant General’s Department. Stay in your vehicle, keep fresh air circulating through a downwind window, run the engine sparingly, turn on the dome light and make sure the vehicle’s tailpipe is clear of snow. Stimulate circulation and stay awake by moving your arms and legs. If you leave your vehicle, work slowly in the snow to avoid overexertion and the risk of a heart attack.

The Adjutant General’s Department says that livestock owners should take the following precautions:

Provide appropriate shelter from the elements. Livestock can generally tolerate cold temperatures, but wind, rain, or snow will require a greater expenditure of calories. With that in mind, be sure they have a way to get out of the elements, especially the wind. Blankets can help protect horses, but a structural shelter with proper ventilation and dry bedding is the best method of protection.

Consider the amount and quality of feed. Besides taking shelter, livestock keep warm by expending energy, which means they need to consume enough calories to heat themselves.

Ensure access to water. It is crucial that your herd has access to fresh and unfrozen water. Tank heaters or heated buckets can help keep water at a temperature your animals are more comfortable drinking. Livestock will not drink adequate amounts of water if it is near freezing, and drinking enough water is important to your animals’ health and well-being in winter months.

For information on pet care during winter weather, click here. You can check up on road conditions by going to www.kandrive.org or by calling 511.