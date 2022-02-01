TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the heavy downfall of snow expected around Topeka, crews are working to keep the roads and highways clear.

KSNT met with City of Topeka road crews and the Kansas Department of Transportation to find out what preparations they’ve been working on and what they are expecting for the next couple of days. KDOT has been preparing for this specific snow storm since Monday. Sending night shift workers home early, and making sure the snow plows are good to go for Tuesday night.

Because of rain in some areas earlier today, KDOT says most highways did not receive pretreatment. Even though some parts of the state are expecting quite a bit of snow, KDOT feels prepared to take care of the roads.

“We do expect some pretty significant travel impacts because of the predicted forecast, with the heavy snow, the wind, the cold temperatures, nut we’ll be out there we’ll be working our crews will be out clearing the roads for as long as possible to get those back to normal driving condition,” KDOT Public Affairs Kate Craft said.

City of Topeka Deputy Director of Operations, Tony Trower, says they’ve had the equipment ready to go since the last snowstorm ended. While this isn’t the first snow fall of the season, they’re anticipating cleanup may take longer.

“It’s going to take a few more days if we get 6 – 8 inches of snow, it’s going to take a little longer to get that off the street and get the streets back to normal conditions,” Trower said. “So, please give us time we’re gonna keep working and we’ll get it taken care of.”

If you have to be out on the road, emergency officials suggest keeping a small snow shovel, ice scraper, sand or kitty litter, bottle of water, snacks, and extra blankets in your car. Those extra precautions are just in case you do get stranded, and need to wait out the snow for a little while.