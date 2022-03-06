TOPEKA (KSNT) – This storm system is quickly progressing through northeast Kansas with accumulating snow being reported.

Manhattan is already estimating three inches of snow falling. Even further west, isolated areas such as Dickinson County are seeing more than they bargained for after a particularly heavy band of snow moved through their neck of the woods.

Generally speaking most of the viewing area should still expect lighter amounts. Looking to the beginning of the work week tomorrow – you’ll be happy to hear that the Kansas Department of Transportation monitors potential storms around the clock.

For winter weather, the conditions have to meet a certain criteria to send road crews out – focused around if road temperatures are above or below freezing. Crews are expected to stay out for as long as needed.

“Whether it snows one inch or whether it snows five inches, we’re gonna be responding to the situation,” KDOT Senior Communications Manager Kim Stich said. “The crews are ready, the equipment is ready, the materials are ready. We hope for the one inch and are prepared for the five inch.”

The KDOT Senior Manager recommends adding extra time to your travel schedule for tomorrow morning.

Additionally – checking KanDrive for updates over road conditions can also help you stay aware and safe.